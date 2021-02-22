Ronaldo, Fernandes, Salah: Who has scored the most goals this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for Juventus once again on Monday evening.

After a sub-par showing in the Bianconeri's 2-1 loss away at Porto last week, the Portuguese returned to his best to help Andrea Pirlo's side beat Crotone 3-0 in Turin.

Ronaldo scored two brilliant headers in the space of eight first half minutes to put the Serie A champions in a commanding position at the break.

Weston McKennie scored Juve's third goal in the second half to cap off a perfect night for Juve supporters.

Ronaldo has now scored 18 goals in Serie A this season and only a handful of players across the continent have rippled the back of the net on more occasions.

Ronaldo in action vs Crotone

In terms of left-wingers - which Ronaldo is listed as over on Transfermarkt - the Portuguese's goal record is the best and that gave us a great idea.

We've decided to create a starting XI made up of Europe's top scorers in each position on the pitch and you'll find the team in full below.

Our XI has been lined up in a rather attack-heavy 4-1-2-1-2 formation, just to squeeze in as many goals as possible.

Goalkeeper: Ondrej Kolar (Slavia Prague)

Games: 19

Goals: 1

Kolar is the only 'keeper in Europe to both score and assist a goal in league action this season. Impressive stuff.

Kolar in action

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers)

Games: 29

Goals: 11

No defender in Europe has scored more goals in 2020/21 than Rangers' marauding right-back. As well as his 11 goals, Tavernier has also contributed 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership.

Centre-back: Ugur Demirok (Kayserispor)

Games: 15

Goals: 5

A goal every three league games? That's pretty good going for a centre-back!

Centre-back: Guillermo Maripan (AS Monaco)

Games: 17

Goals: 5

The Chilean centre-back has been pretty decent going forward, with his latest goal coming in a 2-0 win away at PSG last Sunday evening.

Maripan celebrates

Left-back: Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

Games: 19

Goals: 7

The German international has scored more goals than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues this season. He really is a force to be reckoned with in attack.

Defensive-mid: Neun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar)

Games: 23

Goals: 12

Six of the AZ Alkmaar captain's 12 goals in league action have come from the penalty spot, but that doesn't make his record any less impressive in our eyes.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Games: 24

Goals: 17

Despite Liverpool's struggles in 2020/21, Salah has still found the back of the net regularly and is currently the Premier League's top scorer.

Salah in action

Attacking-mid: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Games: 25

Goals: 15

Fernandes is second only to Salah in the English top flight's scoring chart and he leads the way in terms of overall goal involvements thanks to his 11 assists.

Left-wing: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Games: 19

Goals: 18

Not bad for a 36-year-old, eh? Ronaldo has now scored against all 19 teams operating in Serie A alongside Juventus. He's also reached the 25-goal mark for the 14th straight season.

Striker: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munch)

Games: 21

Goals: 26

To be honest, we've run of out superlatives for Lewandowski. The Polish striker stands a chance of equalling or surpassing Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski celebrates

Striker: Paul Onuachu (Genk)

Games: 27

Goals: 23

Onuachu is the second of three strikers in Europe to have already reached the 20-goal mark in 2020/21, the other being VVV-Venlo's Georgios Giakoumakis, who has scored 22 goals in just 22 games. 

