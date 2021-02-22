Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for Juventus once again on Monday evening.

After a sub-par showing in the Bianconeri's 2-1 loss away at Porto last week, the Portuguese returned to his best to help Andrea Pirlo's side beat Crotone 3-0 in Turin.

Ronaldo scored two brilliant headers in the space of eight first half minutes to put the Serie A champions in a commanding position at the break.

Weston McKennie scored Juve's third goal in the second half to cap off a perfect night for Juve supporters.

Ronaldo has now scored 18 goals in Serie A this season and only a handful of players across the continent have rippled the back of the net on more occasions.

In terms of left-wingers - which Ronaldo is listed as over on Transfermarkt - the Portuguese's goal record is the best and that gave us a great idea.

We've decided to create a starting XI made up of Europe's top scorers in each position on the pitch and you'll find the team in full below.

Our XI has been lined up in a rather attack-heavy 4-1-2-1-2 formation, just to squeeze in as many goals as possible.

Goalkeeper: Ondrej Kolar (Slavia Prague)

Games: 19

Goals: 1

Kolar is the only 'keeper in Europe to both score and assist a goal in league action this season. Impressive stuff.

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers)

Games: 29

Goals: 11

No defender in Europe has scored more goals in 2020/21 than Rangers' marauding right-back. As well as his 11 goals, Tavernier has also contributed 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership.

Centre-back: Ugur Demirok (Kayserispor)

Games: 15

Goals: 5

A goal every three league games? That's pretty good going for a centre-back!

Centre-back: Guillermo Maripan (AS Monaco)

Games: 17

Goals: 5

The Chilean centre-back has been pretty decent going forward, with his latest goal coming in a 2-0 win away at PSG last Sunday evening.

Left-back: Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

Games: 19

Goals: 7

The German international has scored more goals than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues this season. He really is a force to be reckoned with in attack.

Defensive-mid: Neun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar)

Games: 23

Goals: 12

Six of the AZ Alkmaar captain's 12 goals in league action have come from the penalty spot, but that doesn't make his record any less impressive in our eyes.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Games: 24

Goals: 17

Despite Liverpool's struggles in 2020/21, Salah has still found the back of the net regularly and is currently the Premier League's top scorer.

Attacking-mid: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Games: 25

Goals: 15

Fernandes is second only to Salah in the English top flight's scoring chart and he leads the way in terms of overall goal involvements thanks to his 11 assists.

Left-wing: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Games: 19

Goals: 18

Not bad for a 36-year-old, eh? Ronaldo has now scored against all 19 teams operating in Serie A alongside Juventus. He's also reached the 25-goal mark for the 14th straight season.

Striker: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munch)

Games: 21

Goals: 26

To be honest, we've run of out superlatives for Lewandowski. The Polish striker stands a chance of equalling or surpassing Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

Striker: Paul Onuachu (Genk)

Games: 27

Goals: 23

Onuachu is the second of three strikers in Europe to have already reached the 20-goal mark in 2020/21, the other being VVV-Venlo's Georgios Giakoumakis, who has scored 22 goals in just 22 games.

