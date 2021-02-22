Brighton's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on the Monday Night Football summed up their 2020/21 season perfectly.

Graham Potter's side have played beautiful football throughout the campaign, but have failed to get results and that was exactly what happened against their bitter rivals at The Amex.

The Seagulls had 25 attempts on goal during the game compared to Palace's three, however, they still managed to lose thanks to a stunning late strike from Christian Benteke.

Roy Hodgson couldn't help but smile on the touchline after his Belgian striker fired the ball home on the volley from Andros Townsend's cross in the 95th-minute.

It was a moment of magic from Benteke and amazingly, his shot at the back post that flew into the Brighton net was only Palace's second touch in their opponent's box all game.

Spoiler alert, they scored from both of them...

Benteke's goal

Football, eh?

Brighton are now just four points above the relegation zone, while Palace are now on 32 points and look set to avoid being dragged into a scrap for survival.

It was a very entertaining M23 derby on Monday evening, with Palace's January signing Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a quite brilliant goal to put the visitors 1-0 up in the first half.

It wasn't quite as good as Benteke's tribute to the great Marco van Basten, but it wasn't far off.

Mateta's goal

A sumptuous back-heeled finish from the Frenchman.

Brighton did deservedly level the score in the 55th-minute through defender Joel Veltman and they then had numerous chances to take the lead.

Sadly for Potter, his side refused to make the most of their opportunities and they were duly punished with virtually the final kick of the game.

The Seagulls shouldn't be lingering near the drop zone, but they are and if they can't remedy their problems up top, relegation to the Championship could become reality.

