Juventus needed a lift on Monday night after their woeful performance in the Champions League against Porto last week.

A defeat at home to Crotone would have spelled disaster for manager Andrea Pirlo, but his side rallied to secure a deserved 3-0 victory in Turin.

Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice to leapfrog Romelu Lukaku in the Serie A scoring chart, the Portuguese superstar scoring two brilliant headers in the space of just eight first half minutes.

The 36-year-old has now scored 133 headers throughout the course of his professional career, a quite magnificent aerial record.

There are few - if any - better players in the air than Ronaldo and fans were particularly impressed by the 'intensity' he showed before his leap for Juve's second goal versus Crotone.

Ronaldo saw a long-range effort palmed away by Alex Cordaz and when the ball then fell to Aaron Ramsey seconds later, the Portuguese turned on the afterburners to get in the box, find space and head home the Welshman's cross.

The man was born to put the ball in the back of the net.

One Twitter user responded to footage of the goal: "What a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. Look at the intensity to run into the box after the shot. This is what sets him apart from the rest."

A second football fan quipped: "Gotta hand it to him. At 36 he is still playing with more passion and desire than most strikers out there."

Another added: "Desire to do it is something few have. Even less have the ability to pull this particular goal off. To continue to score like this at 36 is unmatched."

When you see how Ronaldo is playing at the age of 36, it's no wonder he's the scored the most official goals in football history.

His strikes against Crotone on Monday evening also saw the great man set two new incredible records.

Ronaldo is now the first footballer ever to score 25 goals in 14 consecutive seasons and is also the fastest player to reach the 70-goal mark in Serie A, achieving the milestone in just 83 games.

