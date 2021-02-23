Santi Cazorla continues to defy the odds in Qatar.

After undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon in 2016, an infection led to doctors fearing the midfielder could lose his leg.

Cazorla was told he should be "satisfied" if he could ever walk again after eight separate operations.

At Arsenal, the former Spain international had regularly battled with injuries and it ultimately led to his departure in 2018.

He wasn't finished there, though, and went on to produce some special moments for Villarreal across two seasons in La Liga. In fact, Spain even called him up for their Euro 2020 qualifiers to cap a quite incredible rejuvenation.

Now aged 36, Cazorla is winding down his career in the Qatari Super League with Al Sadd under Barcelona legend Xavi.

We use the term 'winding down' loosely, because while he may no longer be plying his trade in a top European league, the little magician is still pulling incredible goals out of his locker.

On Monday, Al Sadd completed an incredible turnaround after being 2-1 down to rivals Al Arabi in the last minute of normal time.

Baghdad Bounedjah equalised with a header in the 90th minute, before Cazorla did this two minutes later:

What a way to win a derby! The reaction of Al Arabi's defenders said it all.

That was his 21nd goal contribution in 18 games for Al Sadd, per Transfermarkt.

Cazorla, who also scored a screamer as part of a brace on his debut for the club back in September, has pushed Xavi's side to the brink of the title - they now need just three more points, with the legendary midfielder unbeaten since taking over as manager.

The Cazorla story really is quite incredible and we're inclined to wonder if he could still do a job in the Premier League, even if his body might struggle with the intensity nowadays.

