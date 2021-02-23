Bruno Fernandes is enjoying a remarkable first full season at Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for the club last January from Sporting Lisbon in a £47m deal and it's proven been an inspired piece of business by the Red Devils.

Fernandes has transformed United since his arrival, scoring and assisting goals with frightening regularity.

Last Sunday evening, the 26-year-old superstar contributed one of each as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Fernandes assisted Daniel James' goal to make it 2-1 and then converted from the penalty spot shortly after to seal victory.

It means the fiery midfielder has now contributed to 26 goals (15G, 11A) in just 25 Premier League games this season, a quite astonishing record.

His incredible output at the highest level of English football in 2020/21 got us thinking about how the Portuguese's season ranks among the very best in the division's history.

After digging through the data over on Transfermarkt, we discovered that only 10 individual campaigns by a Premier League midfielder in the 21st century have yielded more goal involvements.

Let's take a look at what Fernandes is up against in his pursuit of an iconic record...

Cesc Fabregas, 2007/08 (Arsenal) - 27

Games: 32

Goals: 7

Assists: 20

Steven Gerrard, 2008/09 (Liverpool) - 27

Games: 31

Goals: 16

Assists: 11

Dele Alli, 2016/17 (Tottenham) - 27

Games: 37

Goals: 18

Assists: 9

Juan Mata, 2012/13 (Chelsea) - 28

Games: 35

Goals: 11

Assists: 17

Steven Gerrard, 2013/14 (Liverpool) - 28

Games: 34

Goals: 13

Assists: 15

Frank Lampard, 2004/05 (Chelsea) - 29

Games: 38

Goals: 13

Assists: 16

Yaya Toure, 2013/14 (Man City) - 29

Games: 35

Goals: 20

Assists: 9

Cesc Fabregas, 2009/10 (Arsenal) - 30

Games: 27

Goals: 15

Assists: 15

Kevin De Bruyne, 2019/20 (Man City) - 33

Games: 35

Goals: 13

Assists 20

Frank Lampard, 2009/10 (Chelsea) - 38

Games: 36

Goals: 22

Assists: 16

Lampard's individual efforts in 2009/10, which helped Chelsea win the Premier League, were simply incredible and Fernandes will struggle to match his record of 38 goal contributions.

However, there's still a chance he could pull if off, as United have 13 games left to play in the league this season.

If he avoids injury, Fernandes will play in every single of of them and if he continues his current form of averaging around a goal involvement per match, he'll surpass Lampard's record.

Over to you, Bruno.

