Liverpool's title defence is in tatters after a 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby.

Amid the enquiries as to exactly what has gone wrong for the champions this season, rumours had begun to circulate surrounding dressing room unrest.

According to the Mirror, those whispers included suggestions that Jurgen Klopp was about to quit following the recent 3-1 defeat to Leicester.

Those have so far proven unfounded, but there was one piece of gossip which was more difficult to disprove - and that surrounded Alisson and Andy Robertson.

After his two costly blunders in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield, the goalkeeper was guilty of another howler at the King Power Stadium as he got mixed up with new centre-back Ozan Kabak and allowed Jamie Vardy to score.

That prompted a story which began to circulate on social media that Robertson and Alisson had come to blows.

The left-back felt the need to clarify that the idea of a fight between him and the Brazilian was "nonsense".

"I don't look like the boxing type, do I!" Robertson told Sky Sports.

"The least [likely] two people to fight in the dressing room are myself and Ali, I think people are sitting at home a bit bored.

"Obviously somebody made up a rumour that the gaffer didn't come home whereas me and Ali were fighting. I love how I was the one who ended up with the burst lip. I would rather it was the other way about but beggars can't be choosers!

"The stuff that was getting written was a lot of nonsense. For the players and everyone in the training ground, we just need to block all that out."

Even if they are unbothered by vicious rumours, Liverpool players do need to find a way to get back on track.

It's now been four consecutive defeats in the Premier League as Klopp's side sit an incredible 19 points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

