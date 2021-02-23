Liverpool are in a spot of bother right now.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been in woeful form over the past few months and find themselves in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Reds are currently five points behind West Ham United in fourth after suffering their seventh defeat of the 2020/21 campaign last Saturday evening.

Everton rocked up to Anfield and claimed a famous 2-0 win at the home of their bitterest rival.

Richarlison opened the scoring in the third minute of the game and the Brazilian striker has understandably been in a buoyant mood on social media ever since the final whistle was blown.

The Toffees man uploaded a picture of his goal celebration to Instagram shortly after the match and Liverpool fans have now spotted something rather frustrating about the post.

No, it's not the image of Richarlison sticking his tongue out that's angered them, rather the fact that Roberto Firmino has liked the post on the social media platform.

Safe to say supporters are not happy...

One Liverpool fan replied to the post: "This is terrible man. You’d think someone who’s been here for a very long time now would know the importance of the derby let alone the embarrassment that loss has just bought us. Same goes for all of them."

Another quipped: "I actually can’t believe this. Do they really think we wouldn’t care or even notice?"

You can understand the fans' frustration after defeat in a derby, but it should not be forgotten that Firmino and Richarlison are teammates with the Brazilian national team.

It was likely just an honest mistake by the Liverpool man, something that eagle-eyed supporters will not let any player get away with on social media these days.

However, fans must also remember all that Firmino has done for the club and without him, their recent successes may not have come to fruition.

