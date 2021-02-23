WWE Raw results: WWE Championship challenge made, titanic main event battle & more

Elimination Chamber was certainly eventful as Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship after pummelling Daniel Bryan and The Miz emerged as the new WWE Champion!

The A-Lister cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to pin Drew McIntyre after his participation in the chamber match, and an attack from Bobby Lashley.

And that surely left viewers clamouring to see what came next on Raw on Monday night - here are your full results from the show!

Bobby Lashley presented The Miz an ultimatum on “Miz TV”

At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz emerged just moments after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre survived the Elimination Chamber and suffered a post-match ambush from The Hurt Business’ Bobby Lashley. Without warning, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned the Scottish Superstar to claim the WWE Title for the second time in his career.

As a result, the victorious A-Lister kicked off Raw with a special WWE Championship celebration episode of "Miz TV." The party was cut short, though, when Lashley and MVP emerged to collect on a deal that The All Mighty had apparently made with The A-Lister: He would help Miz become WWE Champion, and Lashley would be first in line for a WWE Title opportunity.

As Miz attempted to backpeddle, Lashley got in his face and gave the WWE Champion until the end of the hour to come to his senses and give him what he wants or else The Chief Hurt Officer was coming after him.

Riddle def. John Morrison

One night after Riddle defeated John Morrison and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match to become the new United States Champion at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Shaman of Sexy went one-on-one with the Original Bro in a non-title contest to try and put himself back in title contention.

In the final moments, Riddle caught Morrison as he was attempting Starship Pain and blasted his opponent with Bro Derek for a huge victory in his first match on Raw as United States Champion.

The New Day def. MACE & T-BAR

In the latest instalment of the ongoing rivalry between The New Day and RETRIBUTION, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods stepped in the ring with MACE & T-BAR. Despite the Power of Positivity, Kingston entered the high-profile tag team bout just one day after being in the gruelling WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match.

After Mustafa Ali stopped his team from finishing the match when they had the opportunity, however, Kofi turned the tables and finished T-BAR with Trouble in Paradise for another big win.

Once the victorious New Day took their leave, an irate Ali picked up the mic and furiously admonished his defeated faction.

Braun Strowman demanded a WWE Championship Match

At the 9 o'clock hour, time was up, and WWE Official Adam Pearce brought Bobby Lashley and MVP out to the ring to get Miz’s answer on whether he will give his would-be challenger the agreed upon WWE Title Match. Claiming he needed more time, though, The A-Lister proposed they have the match next week.

Before any match could be made official, Braun Strowman emerged and voiced his anger over being left out of Elimination Chamber, giving his opinion that Pearce and Shane McMahon had a vendetta against him and demanding his own WWE Title opportunity.

Shane-O-Mac re-emerged to let cooler heads prevail. When Strowman sensed he would not get a match against the titleholder, he suggested he have one against Lashley. Intrigued, McMahon ruled that two titans would have a one-on-one match later in the evening. If The Monster Among Men emerged victorious, he would be added in a WWE Championship Triple Threat Match against Miz and Lashley next week.

The Monster Among Men made the mistake of turning his back on Lashley moments later, and The All Mighty took him out at the leg.

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def. Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team Match

After Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in the past, they looked to go double or nothing against the Raw Tag Team Champions in a non-title Tornado Tag Team Match in search of a future title contest.

After Gran Metalik was neutralized with great force, Cedric Alexander hit the big knee on Lince Dorado and set up Benjamin with Paydirt for the three-count.

Damian Priest def. Angel Garza

Angel Garza tried his luck against Damian Priest in a one-on-one matchup, and the impressive new member of the Raw roster was once again accompanied to the ring by his friend, international sensation and 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny.

Although Garza had a chance to overcome The Archer of Infamy after kicking out of the Broken Arrow, he made the mistake of turning his attention to Bad Bunny mid-match. This gave Priest time to regroup and finish him with Hit the Lights for another huge Raw victory.

After the match, a series of Superstars including Drew Gulak targeted Bad Bunny's 24/7 Championship. With Priest on the performer's side, that proved easier said than done.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def Charlotte Flair & Asuka

After overcoming SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair at WWE Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler returned to Raw to battle former titleholders Raw Women's Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair. For weeks, The Queen had been dealing with highly personal problems involving her father and Lacey Evans, issues that she would have to put aside against the titleholders.

Charlotte accidently delivered a boot to the face of The Empress as she was attempting to strike Baszler. This opened the door for Nia to hit the leg drop and score the pin on the Raw Women's Champion.

When Flair attempted to help her partner, Asuka pushed her away, visibly upset about the mistake Charlotte made.

Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

After clashing at WWE Elimination Chamber, longtime adversaries Jeff Hardy and Sheamus once again clashed in a brutal contest. Despite going through the career-altering mayhem, both competitors left it all on the canvas in a truly superhuman effort from start to finish. The Celtic Warrior rose above the fury when he connected with a knee to Hardy's face that set up the triumphant Brogue Kick.

Naomi & Lana def. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

Still in line for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Naomi and Lana gained a great deal of confidence with a win against Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, working together to plant Mandy into the canvas for the three-count.

AJ Styles def. Ricochet

After fighting down to the last two in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, AJ Styles battled Ricochet on Raw, overcoming the high-flying Superstar with the Styles Clash.

After the bell, Styles invited his own personal colossus into the ring so he could pick up Ricochet and drive him into the canvas.

Bobby Lashley def. Braun Strowman

Although Braun Strowman was entering his first singles match since October and was chop blocked earlier in the night, he attacked his opponent with tremendous fury. Pitted against the absolute brutality of Lashley, it was a true clash of the titans from the get-go. Nevertheless, The Chief Hurt Officer overcame Strowman with an All Mighty Spinebuster into a devastating Spear to cement the victory and his one-on-one matchup for the gold against The A-Lister next Monday night.

After the bell, Lashley laid waste to the defeated Strowman before taking out Miz and holding the title high in the air.

We are well on the road to WrestleMania but Fastlane comes next.

With the title picture ever more intriguing, we can't wait to see how that pay-per-view goes down!

