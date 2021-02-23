Luis Suarez is enjoying a stellar debut season at Atletico Madrid.

The hot-headed striker joined Diego Simeone's side from Barcelona last summer after Ronald Koeman made it clear he wanted the 34-year-old gone.

It was a decision that divided the club's fanbase at the time, but it's now one being viewed as ludicrous by the majority of supporters following Suarez's success in the Spanish capital.

The former Liverpool man has scored 16 goals and contributed two assists in his 20 appearances in La Liga this season.

His form in the famous red and white striped shirt has been exemplary, while Barcelona - aside from Lionel Messi - have really struggled in 2020/21.

Perhaps that's a little bit of karma, because Suarez has now revealed in an interview with France Football that his former club said he was 'too old' to play at the highest level anymore.

“What really bothered me was when they told me that I was old and that I could no longer play at a high level, be up to [the task of fronting] a great team,” the Uruguayan said. “That’s what I did not like.

“If I hadn't done anything at a club like Barca for three or four seasons, I would have understood,” he said. “But, every year at Barca, I scored more than 20 goals per season. I have always had good statistics, just behind Leo (Messi).

“Today, we can see that it is not easy to play at Barca. A lot of players who signed there did not have the level that was expected of them. Me, I played for six years at Barca maintaining a certain level and living up to what was expected of me.

“At Barca, circumstances have changed, the club needed changes. And I accepted it. The only thing that bothered me was the way [it happened]. I think I deserved some respect.

"It was a decision that I could not prevent. I felt like I was no longer being counted on, so with my pride I told myself that I was going to continue to show what I am worth. This is why the idea of going to Atletico, a competitive team, appealed to me."

Fair play, Luis.

While Suarez was susceptible to the odd woeful performance in his final years at Barcelona, he was still the club's second-most prolific player in front of goal behind Messi.

He netted more than 20 goals in all six of his seasons in Catalonia, including a breathtaking 59-goal campaign in 2015/16 which saw him win the coveted European Golden Shoe award.

Overall, Suarez scored 198 times for the Blaugrana in just 283 appearances in all competitions, making him the third highest scorer in the club's history.

He certainly deserved far more respect than he received from those in positions of power at Barcelona last summer.

