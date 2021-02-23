Eden Hazard's demise since moving to Real Madrid has been alarming.

Los Blancos paid a club record £130 million to procure him from Chelsea, but injuries have wrecked his stint at the Bernabeu so far.

In a year and a half, he's made just 35 appearances, scoring four goals.

There is a serious conversation to be had about the Belgian being considered the most disappointing Galactico yet.

As well as the amount of time he's spent in the physio's office, some have also pointed to the playmaker's own levels of commitment.

Two years running, photos have emerged of him returning to pre-season out of shape and overweight.

It seems these question marks over his effort levels date back to his Chelsea days, though.

Former teammate Filipe Luis, who played for Chelsea in the 2014-15 season and made 15 appearances, made some flattering comparisons between Hazard and Lionel Messi to the Daily Mail - but he also accused him of lacking "ambition".

“Eden, along with Neymar, are the best players I have ever played alongside – up there with Messi”, Luis said.

“He didn’t train well, five minutes before the game he would be playing Mario Kart in the dressing room. He would warm-up without tying his bootlaces up.

"Then no-one could take the ball off of him. He would dribble past three or four players and win games on his own.

“Hazard has so much talent. Perhaps he lacks a little bit of ambition to say: I am going to be the best player in the world. Because he could be.”

Luis soon left Chelsea and returned to Atletico Madrid - the Blues' opponents in the last-16 of the Champions League - making a pointed remark about why he departed Stamford Bridge.

"I did not want to work for Mourinho for another year," he said, having been left out of the 2015 League Cup final at Wembley.

It's a pity these kind of accusations seem to follow Hazard around as on his day, the 30-year-old still has the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

Zinedine Zidane will desperately want him to rediscover his hunger in the Spanish capital - and won't let him be playing video games minutes before kick-off.

