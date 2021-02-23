Luis Suarez will do battle with Chelsea for the 10th time in his career on Tuesday evening.

The Uruguayan's Atletico Madrid side play the Blues in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie and Suarez has naturally been the talk of the town in the build-up.

He's enjoying a remarkable debut campaign with his new club and, more importantly, there's history between him and Chelsea.

In April 2013, the striker infamously avoided a red card for biting Branislav Ivanovic in the box, an incident that is still viewed as one of the most shocking in Premier League history.

Suarez's inexcusable on-pitch behaviour eventually saw him receive a seven-match ban and the image of him sinking his teeth into the Russian defender's arm will no doubt be posted across social in the build-up to Tuesday's game in Bucharest.

However, there were some more light-hearted memories from Suarez's battles against Chelsea in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Back in November 2012, the Uruguayan scored a late equaliser for the Reds at Stamford Bridge and ran over to the corner flag to celebrate.

Upon arriving at his destination after screaming into the camera, Suarez turned around in the hope that his teammates would be joining him.

Sadly, they were nowhere to be seen and footage of the incident is still iconic to this day.

"The 'YES' and raising of the arm after realising they hadn’t followed him was great," one fan replied to the footage.

"He looked so sad after turning around lmao," a second added, while another wrote: "The moment Suarez decided to move to Barcelona."

A fan in attendance at Stamford Bridge that day over eight years ago (yes, we feel old too) captured the scene from the stands and you can check out their footage below.

Oh Luis...

The Uruguayan hasn't always thrived against Chelsea during his career, as he's scored only two goals in his previous nine appearances against the west London outfit.

He failed to net against them in his two games for Barcelona, but given his form in 2020/21, it'd be a surprise if he blanked in an Atletico shirt.

