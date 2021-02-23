Tottenham eyeing ideal replacement for Lloris, valued at £40m

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer window is going to be interesting.

It remains to be seen who will actually be in charge for the window given that manager Jose Mourinho is under significant pressure after an appalling run of form.

Spurs have lost five of their last six league games but reports claim that the club are already looking towards the transfer window at the end of the season.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Dean Henderson, the Manchester United goalkeeper, is a target for Spurs as they look to strengthen the squad.

Hugo Lloris, of course, has made a number of mistakes in recent weeks, notably against Everton and Manchester City, while he was also perhaps at fault for Michail Antonio’s opening goal for West Ham United at the weekend.

Spurs are said to have expressed an interest in signing Henderson, along with Chelsea and West Ham United, as they look for a long-term replacement for Lloris.

The report states that Spurs could actually look to sell the Frenchman in the summer window and Henderson would subsequently take the No.1 jersey if he did arrive.

The MEN do claim, though, that a deal is likely to be difficult to do given Henderson’s value.

United would want around £40m and it is perhaps more likely that he will leave on loan, as he did when he joined Sheffield United on a short-term deal last season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a great deal for Spurs. Henderson is said to be frustrated with his lack of playing time at United and he is struggling to dislodge David de Gea.

Moving to a club like Spurs with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove would be ideal for both parties.

Henderson proved during his time in Sheffield that he is a genuinely excellent shot-stopper with real athleticism.

Using his stats at the Blades as an base point for comparison, Henderson compares favourably to Lloris' numbers this season.

Per fbref, Henderson is better at stopping crosses into the box than Lloris, averages more defensive actions outside the penalty box per 90, suggesting he is a better sweeper, and he also has a better saves per xG rate than Lloris. Henderson conceded 33 goals in 36 games; Lloris has already shipped 27 in 24.

If Spurs can do a deal to bring him in and install him as their No.1, this would be ideal.

