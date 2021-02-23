Saturday the 27th of February sees the Ring magazine’s pound for pound champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez take on Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Ahead of the bout, footage has emerged of Canelo showing off his trademark elusive head movement and lightning fast hands.

The Mexican looks as sharp as ever and boxing fans are not holding out much hope of an upset at the hands of his Turkish opponent.

Some bookmakers have priced Canelo as short as 1/200 to defend his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight titles, it’s easy to see why too.

After more than a whole year outside the ring Canelo dispatched the giant Briton Callum Smith with an almost punch perfect display.

Now he’s back on top of the division and footage from the gym would suggest he doesn’t look like leaving anytime soon.

Canelo has said ahead of the fight “It’s very important for me to leave behind a legacy in the sport” which is clearly a reference to his desire to unify the division at 168 pounds.

In order to do so he would have to come through current WBO Super-Middleweight champion, and another Brit, Billy Joe Saunders.

The general consensus in boxing circles is that this should be a routine defence for Canelo.

Having said that, Canelo boxed 12 rounds just over two months ago so if ever there was a good time to fight “The Box-Office King”then maybe it’s now. However a quick glance at a 25 second clip showcasing his elite-level skills puts this argument fairly quickly.

British fight fans can stream this fight on DAZN from Midnight on Saturday (Coverage continuing well into Sunday morning).

It’s without doubt that fight fans will be hoping Canelo can get through this contest unscathed to set up a blockbuster unification fight against Billy Joe Saunders, with whispers circulating that we could see this fight as soon as May!

