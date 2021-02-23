Liverpool fans have not been overly pleased with some of their players' actions after defeat to Everton last Saturday.

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson condemned the Reds to their seventh defeat of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

They're now five points behind West Ham United in fourth and there's a distinct possibility that Jurgen Klopp's side will not be playing Champions League football next season.

It really was a night to forget for Liverpool and shortly after the full-time whistle was blown at Anfield, supporters noticed that Alisson Becker embraced his fellow goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on the pitch.

Images of the two shot-stoppers arm-in-arm were unsurprisingly not well received on social media and Liverpool manager Klopp didn't look overly pleased in the background either.

You can understand why fans are frustrated. With the team currently on their worst run in recent memory, they don't want to see their beloved stars seemingly having a laugh and a joke with opposing players.

It doesn't help that Pickford infamously injured Liverpool's talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier in the season.

The Dutch defender is unlikely to return to action until 2021/22 and that's a real shame for the club on so many levels.

Not only is Van Dijk a world-class footballer, he leads by example on the pitch and back in January 2019, he demonstrated how Liverpool players should react after tasting defeat.

Following the Reds' 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, Vincent Kompany tried to engage in conversation with Van Dijk after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Safe to say the Dutchman wasn't in the mood for a chat...

Van Dijk was having none of it and instead walked over to the officials to shake their hands rather than respond to a smiling Kompany.

Alisson, take note.

