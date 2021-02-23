Newcastle set for transfer disappointment as target closes in on new deal

Newcastle United have been in awful form.

In their last 10 games under Steve Bruce’s management, the club have won just twice, beating Everton 2-0 in January and Southampton 3-2 in February.

And that has left them looking anxiously over their shoulders when it comes to their prospective final league position.

Newcastle are currently 17th and they are just three points clear of Fulham, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

It’s worth noting, too, that the two teams play each other on the final day of the Premier League season in what could genuinely be a relegation decider.

And now it seems that there is more disappointment coming Newcastle’s way.

They have been linked with Juventus defender Radu Dragusin, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Dragusin is 19 and has struggled somewhat to force his way into Juve’s squad but he has made four senior appearances despite his age.

And Sport Witness now carries a report from Corriere dello Sport, claiming that Juventus are confident of tying the teenager down to a new contract.

Andrea Pirlo, the club’s manager is said to be a fan of the player, and the club are hopeful he will commit to fresh terms.

Newcastle and other European clubs are said to be pressing to bring him in but it doesn’t seem they are pushing hard enough.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This will be a blow to Newcastle.

Dragusin would have been an attractive free transfer, an option who could have come in without the pressure of a big fee and potentially developed at St James’ Park.

But now it seems he will be staying in Italy.

And really, if we properly consider it, who can blame him?

Juventus are perennial winners; Newcastle are firmly in a relegation battle.

He’s making the right decision for himself here, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any disappointment in the North East.

