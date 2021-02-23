Hammers linked with ideal swoop for £5.4m-rated defender

Gleison Bremer is a key player for Serie A club Torino.

The Brazilian is a strong centre-back and has been with the club since 2018, when he moved from Atletico Mineiro.

Since then, he has gone on to make 63 appearances for the club at the heart of their defence and he has even been among the goals.

Indeed, he has netted nine times throughout his spell and he has four goals to his name in Serie A this term alone and now it seems that there is interest in him from the Premier League.

Sport Witness carries a report from Toro News claiming that there are three clubs watching him: West Ham United, Everton, and Fulham.

Bremer has a contract until 2023 and the report does state that Torino are considering offering him an extension but the interest from the Premier League could complicate matters.

The interest from Fulham is said to depend on their survival but that will not be a problem for the Hammers or the Toffees.

West Ham, in particular, are well-stocked at centre-back but Fabian Balbuena’s deal expires in the summer so Bremer may well be seen as a decent replacement.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The defender is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt and he seems to have a high ceiling.

Still just 23, he has become an integral member of the club’s squad in Serie A and he seems a genuinely exceptional prospect.

Per fbref, he averages 12.26 pressures per 90 minutes, 2.35 tackles, and 2.23 blocks; all of those stats place him in the top 10% of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues. He would be a proactive part of the Hammers defence, and also add more youth and pace than the 29-year-old Balbuena.

Add his goalscoring prowess and one sees that this is a player who could easily make the jump to the Premier League.

If he were to replace Balbuena, at the price mentioned, this would be a bargain deal for the Irons.

