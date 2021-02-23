Chicago, IL has seen a rise in the number of carjackings within the city. and now hose involved in Illinois’ lawmaking have suggested that video games such as Grand Theft Auto might be to blame!

The democratic representative for South Chicago, Marcus Evans Jr., per a report in GamingBible has proposed an outright ban of video games which depict any “psychological harm”.

This would include “Motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present” a strong hint at the GTA franchise.

He then goes on to say that his proposed bill would “prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we’re suffering from in our communities” a damning indictment of the action-adventure game franchise.

Chicago-based philanthropist and entrepreneur Early Walker, detailed that he reached out to a number of state legislators after noticing similarities between real-life car jackings in Chicago and actions players can make in GTA.

Officers in the Chicago Police Department were called to 218 carjackings in January meaning the amendment to outlaw games with a violent nature such as GTA has support from local democrats & republicans alike.

However more questions arise from this head-scratching piece of legislation than are answered. First of all, Is it really expected to make that much of a difference?

Carjacking was not an original idea from GTA, it was a crime that was almost epidemic in many U.S cities during the 80s & 90s

Secondly, the logistics of such a ban does not make a lot of sense either. With the rise to prominence of e-commerce, there would appear to be numerous obstacles in place when trying to prevent residents of Illinois from purchasing GTA or similar video games.

Would banning GTA reduce carjacking figures? Or more importantly is this the root of the problem?

News Now - Sport News