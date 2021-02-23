European club expecting Man Utd bid for £34.5m-valued centre-back

Manchester United are forever being linked with new additions.

One of the biggest clubs in world football, it is little surprise that agents and media outlets repeatedly use the name of the Red Devils to draw attention.

However, every now and there appears to be a story with a kernel of truth and Sport Witness now carries a report from Fiorentina.it claiming that the club could be about to move for a new defender.

That man is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

And it stacks up with reports that United are looking to buy a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire.

Indeed, the club have struggled to keep the goals out this season – they have conceded 32 goals, more than any other club in the top five – and it has proved an Achilles Heel in their bid to challenge Manchester City for the title. They are currently 10 points behind.

The report states that Fiorentina are expecting a bid for the defender, who has a contract that runs until 2022.

United are said to be willing to bid between €35m (£30.2m) and €40m (£34.5m) and there could be a reasonable chance of a summer transfer given his contractual situation.

Milenkovic remains a key member of the squad at Fiorentina and has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Given the nature of the source involved in this, we’re going to take this one seriously.

Milenkovic is an interesting proposition and he is still just 23.

Per fbref, he averages 10.82 pressures per 90 and 2.04 tackles, placing him in the top 20% of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues.

Those are exactly the type of numbers United need to be looking at.

Maguire is a relatively reactive defender who dominates in the air but not on the ground; pairing him with a player like Milenkovic, who is comfortable stepping out and winning the ball, would be ideal.

The only thing against him is that he is right-footed, but this is still a terrific centre-back who appears to be available for a relatively cheap price.

