According to boxing promoter Frank Warren, Deontay Wilder should ‘kiss Mark Breland’s backside’ for rescuing him from the hands of Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber’s reign as WBC heavyweight champion came to a resounding end last February in the second clash between him and The Gypsy King.

Fury imposed a first professional defeat on Wilder, after trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel in the seventh round.

The one-sided encounter led to a range of excuses from Wilder as Fury put on a career best performance, leaving Wilder dazed and with blood gushing from his ear.

However, Breland believed the fighter was at risk of suffering with ‘brain issues’ and had no hesitation in stopping the fight.

Wilder ditched the 57-year-old trainer and has since accused him of spiking his drink before the fight – a claim that Breland has strongly denied and described as ‘ludicrous’ in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.

Breland, who had a professional record of 35 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw has been backed by the likes of Eddie Hearn who labelled the former heavyweight champion as ‘untrainable’.

Along with this, Warren has forwarded his support for the legendary trainer and argued Wilder avoided a ruthless beating against Fury.

He said, per a report in The Sun: “I’m a bit disappointed cause like I said before I quite liked Deontay.

“Leading up to the fight him and Tyson were getting at it but I had quite a bit of respect for him but since the fight he’s gone down in my estimation with the rubbish he’s come out with.

“If anything, he should go and kiss Mark Breland’s backside cause Mark saved him from getting a terrible belting.”

Not only did Wilder point the finger at Breland, but also blamed his ring-walk outfit for being too heavy which affected his legs and claimed Fury's gloves were unsafe as his fingernails caused bleeding to his ears – despite no evidence.

