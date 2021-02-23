Red Bull revealed the RB16B on Tuesday morning as the Milton-Keynes based team look to take the fight to Mercedes in 2021 at the front of the Formula 1 grid.

With the new year set to follow on from 2020 closely in terms of regulations and teams only able to use a certain amount of technical tokens for car development, Red Bull made a play on that with this car being the 'B side' of their previous model - as highlighted in this morning's online launch.

Indeed, there are similarities between the two most recent editions under the Red Bull name.

Team Principal Christian Horner revealed back in December that 60% of the 2020 car will be carried into 2021 as the Honda-powered team plan on taking on the all-conquering Mercedes.

Indeed, chassis evolution over the 2020 season is hoped to continue into the new campaign whilst Honda's new F1 engine for 2021 will be expected to bring enough kick in order to really take on the might of Mercedes.

The changes on the outside, meanwhile, are only there if you look carefully enough:

Powered by the Japanese giants for the final time this season, Red Bull see Max Verstappen return for another year and he is joined by new team-mate Sergio Perez, with the Mexican replacing Alex Albon for 2021.

Red Bull were easily second in the Constructors' Championship last season with Verstappen pushing Valtteri Bottas for the runners-up spot in the Drivers' standings, finishing with the same amount of 2020 podiums and race wins as the Finn.

Perez, meanwhile, came 4th last season after recording his maiden F1 victory at the Sakhir short circuit in a superb year at Racing Point.

For many, Red Bull now have one of the strongest driver pairings on the grid.

Providing they can work together and the car has indeed made good progress over the winter, the onus is firmly on them in terms of being Mercedes' main challengers this season.

The reigning champions reveal their 2021 car next week.

News Now - Sport News