Leeds lining up free transfer swoop for superb La Liga star compared to £36m man

Lucas Vazquez could be on his way out of Real Madrid.

The winger, who can also play as a right-back, has a contract that expires at the end of the season and that has led to reports of interest from across Europe in his services.

Vazquez has remained a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans and has made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on five assists.

He has been played in both defence and on the wing and it seems that there is plenty of interest from across the continent in snapping up his signature.

Sport Witness now carries a report from Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro, who claim that Leeds United are at the front of the queue to sign the 29-year-old.

It is said that Vazquez will decide his next club in March and will study the proposals made to him then.

Leeds are said to have been the first team to make their interest known in the Spain international, with Bielsa well aware of the player.

Leeds are willing to offer him €5m (£4.3m) per season, or £82,894-per-week. That’s a higher salary than he is currently earning at Real. Everton, Napoli, and AC Milan are also credited with an interest.

This is an interesting one.

Vazquez would bring some excellent ability to that Leeds squad as well as some real top-flight experience.

This is a genuinely superb player who stands out as one of the best full-backs in Europe.

Per fbref, he averages 3.65 shot-creating actions per 90, 19.23 pressures, 3.99 touches in the attacking penalty area, 5.31 progressive passes received, and an expected assist rate of 0.20.

All of those stats place him in the top five percent of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues and are all the more impressive when one considers he's probably mostly regarded as a winger.

The most similar player to him on the website is Achraf Hakimi, and he moved to Inter Milan last summer for £36m. Snapping Vazquez up for nothing would be a steal.

