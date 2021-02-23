Roman Abramovich isn't exactly short of money.

Besides, this is the man who commands one of the world's biggest football clubs and ploughs tens of millions into their coffers each season to keep them competing for the Premier League title.

But when the Russian billionaire isn't keeping the Chelsea war chest topped up, you can rest assured that he's enjoying the perks of being, well, a Russian billionaire.

Abramovich's riches

However, of all the perks that come with having money coming out of your ears - as a sports journalist, I would know, obviously - owning a yacht seems to be pretty high on the list for Abramovich.

Now, we don't pretend to be experts in the world of yachting, but I think most football fans around the world are aware that Abramovich has one of the most formidable armadas on the high seas.

And it seems as though Abramovich isn't satisfied with his current fleet of yachts because he's adding a new luxury vessel to his collection that will set him back a cool £430 million.

New yacht 'Solaris'

According to The Sun, Abramovich's new yacht, named Solaris, is nearing completion and has been photographed for the very first time.

The vessel's two advanced electric engines are set to make it the most powerful yacht in the world and it boasts no less than eight decks which, naturally, includes a helicopter pad.

It can reach a top speed of 18 knots, has a gross tonnage of 11,000 and is 140 metres in length.

Photo credit: Carl Groll/TheYachtPhoto.com

But Solaris is about more than just power and landing sites, boasting an astonishing 48 cabins that can accommodate 36 passengers as well as a pool, outdoor beach club, jacuzzi and spa.

The luxury vehicle, which is said to be approaching its first sea trials, will be manned by 60 crew members and could be ready for Abramovich in the summer.

A source told The Sun: "This will be the yacht of the year when she is launched later this year. Details are being kept top secret but she will be a magnificent addition for the owner.

Photo credit: Carl Groll/TheYachtPhoto.com

"To give you an idea of the size of Solaris the yacht shed she is being built in is bigger and taller than Buckingham Palace so you have some idea of the dimensions.''

Wowsers. Pretty swish then. Has anyone got one available for, say, £30? Anyone? Anyone???

