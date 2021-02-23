Leeds running risk of losing £2.2m-rated ace as PL giants line up move

Pascal Struijk has been a key member of the Leeds United squad this season.

The defender is just 21 but he has already nailed down a starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team.

This season, he has made 15 appearances in the Premier League and has played in all of the club’s last 11 games, even scoring in the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Capable of playing at centre-back or in defensive midfield, Struijk’s development has reportedly caught the eye of a couple of fellow Premier League clubs.

The youngster, who only moved to the club in 2020, is being eyed by both Leicester City and Napoli, according to De Telegraaf via Sport Witness.

The report claims that Brendan Rodgers’ side have made contact with the centre-back’s camp to enquire about his interest in a move.

Struijk has a contract with Leeds until 2024 and his form has been so good that he is being considered for a senior international call-up.

He is eligible to play for either Belgium or the Netherlands and Roberto Martinez, the manager of the former, says they are closely following his progress.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting one.

Struijk is developing nicely and is clearly trusted by Bielsa, who has given him a solid run of games in the starting XI.

As the season progresses, one has to think that he may believe a move to Leicester could be a step up.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

They are third in the Premier League and look a shoo-in to qualify for the Champions League. Leeds are some way off that level yet – they are comfortably mid-table but Europe looks beyond them – and that may be a deciding factor in any pursuit.

Struijk is valued at £2.2m by Transfermarkt but one has to think that the club would demand significantly more than that in the summer transfer window if Leicester do come knocking.

News Now - Sport News