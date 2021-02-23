Amazon have changed the game with their behind-the-scenes football documentaries.

Football fans have long since wondered what goes on in the tunnels, dressing rooms and training grounds of the best clubs in the world and Amazon's 'All or Nothing' series has made that a reality.

Ok, sure, we have seen behind-the-scenes footage before in the beautiful game, most notably Neil Warnock's X-rated explosions at Sheffield United, but these recent programmes are on a completely different level.

'All or Nothing' documentaries

First, Amazon gave us an all-access view of Manchester City's historic 2017-18 campaign, showing the world how Pep Guardiola led his team to an astonishing 100 points in the Premier League.

Then, the global business peeped behind the curtains as Tottenham Hotspur experienced a tumultuous 2019/20 season with Mauricio Pochettino making way for Jose Mourinho in the technical area.

And with both documentaries giving supporters a tantalising look into team tactics, dressing room speeches and player dynamics, it will come as no surprise to hear that the public are hungry for more.

Trailer for Juventus documentary

And in that respect, we have some great news because Amazon are taking their 'All or Nothing' carnival on the road to give us all a fascinating look at the inner workings of Juventus Football Club.

Yes, that's right, we'll be able to see one of the biggest clubs in the world navigate the 2020/21 season with Andrea Pirlo in the driving seat and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

But it gets even better because Amazon Prime Video unveiled their first trailer for the docuseries this week, showing off some intriguing clips of moments that fans would ordinarily never get to see.

From Ronaldo venting his frustration in the dressing room to Arthur conducting his initiation song, there's plenty of little nuggets to get you excited, so be sure to check out the trailer down below:

Oh mama. Where do we sign up?

Set for 2021 release

Now, of course, the elephant in the room here is that Juventus have by no means completed their 2020/21 journey, so we can safely assume that the Amazon cameras are still rolling in Turin.

As such, there isn't an exact date for its release at the moment, but it has been confirmed that the series will be available exclusively on Prime Video at some point during 2021.

Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer Giorgio Ricci told the club's official website: “We are extremely proud to be among the international partners of the All or Nothing franchise.

“This represents another step forward in the constant evolution of our Club. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is a perfect fit between two successful brands with a global reach and a continuous desire to challenge, change and create in an innovative way.

"We look forward to showing the world what the Juventus brand really is and what really means, with the undisputed quality and unique touch of the All or Nothing series”

Bring. It. On.

