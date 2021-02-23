Fulham exclusive: Mark Halsey slates VAR decision

As Fulham close in on what would be a great escape, every decision matters.

While Scott Parker and his team deserve a huge amount of credit for pulling themselves together and cutting the gap between themselves and Newcastle United from ten points to just three, the win over Sheffield United was certainly controversial.

Indeed, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in regards to the decision that saw Jayden Bogle denied a penalty after clashing with Alphonse Areola, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has delivered his verdict.

"Well, once again, the PGMOL have come out with a statement said that it wasn’t a clear and obvious error," he said.

"For the life of me, I don’t know why. Yes, it looks like the goalkeeper gets the ball but, the Sheffield United player Bogle, gets the ball first and clips it, then the 'keeper clatters into him.

"So I mean, Chris Wilder has got every right to be upset with that situation.

"A few weeks ago, we were saying ’VAR is giving everything' but now, they’ve gone the other way and they are not giving anything, they have been so inconsistent.

"I’ve been very vocal saying that VAR should only get involved on clear and obvious issues.

"They are confused, because that was a clear and obvious error - in my opinion - I don’t think that was subjective.

"That was obviously a penalty and a yellow card should have been issued to the goalkeeper. He’s gone for the ball, it’s a genuine challenge so you wouldn’t send him off in that situation but Chris Wilder must be scratching his head about getting decisions.

"I just don’t understand how the VAR has not seen that as a clear and obvious error."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

From a Fulham perspective, they are unlikely to care all that much about a potential VAR mistake.

Having seen their side dubiously concede a penalty away at Newcastle in December as a result of the technology as well as denied one at home to Liverpool just a week earlier, perhaps Parker can point to things simply leveling out.

Indeed, his team have significantly improved of late and are perhaps making their own luck at this point in the season after suffering at the hands of the controversial technology.

It's another cruel blow for Sheffield United but, on the balance of things, Fulham did deserve to win the meeting at Craven Cottage, even if football doesn't necessarily work out that way.

As noted by FBRef, they bossed the possession (amassing 63%) and had six shots on target, while UnderStat data suggests they were ahead on xG too (1.21 to 0.98).

Riding a crest of the wave at the moment, perhaps Fulham deserve a slice of luck on the VAR front at long last.

