Mason Mount names his pick out of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Tammy Abraham...

Mason Mount has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi and Tammy Abraham - in that order.

Chelsea midfielder Mount, 22, prefers Ronaldo over Messi, even though he admitted it was a tough choice to make.

Both players are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers of all-time, although the debate still rages on today despite both legends plying their trade in different leagues.

While Mount prefers Ronaldo, the England international couldn't resist poking fun at his Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham.

The homegrown talents have both made the jump from the academy to become Premier League stars over the past couple of seasons.

Abraham has scored 30 goals, recording a further 12 assists, across 80 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, while Mount has bagged 13 goals and the same amount of assists in 86 games.

When asked by Harry Pinero to rank Abraham, Messi and Ronaldo, Mount told the UMM YouTube Channel in the latest episode of 'In That Order':

"You know what, between Ronaldo and Messi, there's not much in it.

"But I'd probably go... Ronaldo, Messi, then I don't know, I can't remember the last name."

And Mount also revealed voice notes are one of his biggest pet peeves. The midfield maestro claimed Ben Chilwell is one of the main culprits in the Chelsea dressing room.

"You know who does them all the time? Chilly [Chilwell].

"He's always doing it and it just annoys me when he sends it to me because then he's doing a voice note and I'm texting.

"It don't work, it doesn't add up."

Mount made his international debut during England's 4-0 win over Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, coming off the bench to replace Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the second half.

He followed that up with his first goal for England in the 4-0 win over Kosovo, only three days after Abraham scored his first goal for his country.

He laughed: "I think we were three-nil up, so when I scored, I couldn't really go for the celebration - I would've felt bad!

"But yeah, it was obviously just crazy to score for your country, and I got to my phone after the game and it was just going off. So many messages, it was crazy..."

