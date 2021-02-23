Spurs make final decision over goalkeeper's future ahead of summer window

Paulo Gazzaniga left Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The Argentine goalkeeper headed to Spanish club Elche on loan, having fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

The signing of Joe Hart in the summer left Gazzaniga as Spurs’ third-choice in the position and he simply wasn’t getting a look in.

Having been the deputy to Hugo Lloris under Mauricio Pochettino, he headed to La Liga in search of regular first-team football.

Ironically, he has yet to make his debut for Elche and has been on the bench for the last three league games.

And it appears that Spurs have made a decision over his future.

Football Insider reports that the club will attempt to move him on permanently in the summer.

He will hold talks with the club over his future when he returns but Tottenham are set to tell him he is free to find a new club.

Gazzaniga will be entering the final 12 months of his contract next season and this summer may be the last chance Spurs have to recoup a fee for the Argentine. Mourinho, it is reported, simply doesn’t trust the player.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

You didn’t need to be a detective to work this one out.

Gazzaniga fell sharply down the pecking order as soon as Hart arrived and continually failed to make the matchday squad in 2020/21.

He was not even picked to play in the FA Cup tie with non-league Marine; Hart was between the sticks.

The jig was up as soon as the ex-England international arrived and now it is down to Gazzaniga to find himself a move.

He isn’t playing at Elche either, so pickings may be rather slim.

