Fulham news: Scott Parker interest could be revisited this summer

If Fulham do pull off their great escape and dramatically retain their status as a Premier League club, Scott Parker would surely be a contender for the Manager of the Year award.

Clearly, that's a big 'if' but, with his side now only three points off Newcastle United, safety does look like a realistic target during what remains of the season.

Backed by the owners after sacking Claudio Ranieri just under two years ago, Parker has built quite the reputation as a manager at Craven Cottage it seems.

Indeed, according to Alex Crook on talkSPORT, another club have been keen on making a move for the 40-year-old.

During his debrief on the managerial situation at Bournemouth prior to Jonathan Woodgate's appointment, Crook revealed the Championship side genuinely believed there was a chance they could prise Parker away from the capital.

"When they got rid of Jason Tindall, they believed they could get Scott Parker out of Fulham," he said.

"Now clearly Fulham have gone on a good run, that hasn't happened.

"It could be revisited if Fulham go down, I wouldn't completely rule that out."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Surely the only realistic chance Bournemouth have of convincing Parker to join them is if they get promoted and Fulham go down.

Based on current form, that looks unlikely and it's not as if Parker hasn't been backed by his bosses at Craven Cottage during his time in charge.

While there have been some flare-ups in regards to the owners' social media activity, they have still brought in twelve players over the last two transfer windows. Indeed, having proven they're willing to spend in the past, there doesn't seem to a huge reason to leave unless they are relegated again.

Should he keep them up, Fulham can build. If he doesn't, he can leave with his head held high.

Either way, Parker has done his reputation the world of good.

