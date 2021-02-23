Leeds United vs Southampton wasn't necessarily topping the footballing bill on Tuesday night.

Don't get me wrong, that shouldn't be the case because both sides play an entertaining brand of football, but it was the Champions League that took centre stage for most supporters.

However, before Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea or Lazio vs Bayern Munich could even get underway, there was plenty for fans to sink their teeth into during the night's lone Premier League title.

Leeds United vs Southampton

Besides, although the first-half at Elland Road finished goalless, there was no shortage of drama with VAR saving us from one of the worst penalty decisions we've seen all season.

Anyone with any respect for the beautiful game breathed a huge sigh of relief when Andre Marriner reversed his decision to award Southampton a penalty for Marcos Llorente's tackle on Nathan Tella.

But away from the inevitable controversy of VAR, there was some good old-fashioned football to celebrate as Saints midfielder Oriol Romeu produced arguably the best tackle of 2020/21.

Romeu shows off his pace

In an era of the game where breathing down the neck of another player can seemingly get you sent off, one can't help feeling that the art of the slide tackle is a dying one.

But try telling that to ex-Chelsea midfielder Romeu when he risked conceding a stonewall penalty by sliding in on Raphinha when he looked set to fire the Whites into the lead.

For starters, Romeu - who isn't known for his pace - looked to have been fully 10 yards behind his Leeds rival when the Southampton defence was breached on the counterattack.

Romeu's astonishing tackle

And not only did the Spaniard eat up the metres to catch up with Raphinha, but he threaded his foot through the eye of the needle to execute a stunning tackle that could so easily have gone wrong.

Intrigued, aren't you? Well, be sure to check out Romeu's Herculean tackle in Yorkshire below:

What an absolute hero.

Incredible bravery

In a world where David Luiz was sent off for practically nothing against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the year, you've got to respect the courage of Romeu to even attempt such a tackle.

Besides, sliding in for a tackle is risky at the best of times, but even more so when you're angling for the ball from behind and the player you're challenging is literally clean through on goal.

And while, yes, you could argue that it was brazen from Romeu to essentially flirt with a red card, you can't help loving some old-fashioned football when it occasionally rears its head.

