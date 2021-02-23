Golf legend Tiger Woods has been hospitalised after a car crash in Los Angeles.

The official Twitter account of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Woods had to be removed from an over-turned vehicle with the 'jaws of life' tool.

The statement read: “On February 23, 2021 at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by the Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

More to follow.

