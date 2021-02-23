Tottenham transfer news: Mourinho pondering quick-fire player sale

While the sheer nature of this season makes it hard to draw definitive conclusions given the unprecedented nature of it all, Jose Mourinho's comments at Tottenham Hotspur do appear to be following a similar trend to what we've seen before.

Having claimed his methods were second to no one in the world, it's hard not to remember his gesticulations in the Old Trafford press room as he held up three fingers to remind everyone of how many Premier League titles he's won.

Clearly still a man who believes he is capable of turning things around, ESPN report that the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has come to conclusions of his own.

They claim Mourinho is not convinced by summer signing Matt Doherty.

The Republic of Ireland international has sat out three of the last five games and has only made eleven Premier League appearances all season, with the Portuguese believed to be tempted to make him available for a transfer at the end of the season should he not improve.

Mourinho is thought to be frustrated by his lack of progress in north London and doubts his ability to make his stay a success though Doherty is understood to want to fight for his Spurs career.

Indeed, it also remains to be seen whether or not Daniel Levy would sanction a quick-fire exit.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

At this point, Doherty might actually outlast Mourinho and potentially make a success of his time as a Tottenham player.

Given the pressure Mourinho is seemingly under and reports in The Athletic suggesting some players are growing increasingly frustrated by tactics, it's hard to see a way in which he turns things around.

A proven Premier League player and someone who enjoyed a lot of success as a wing-back at Wolves, the 29-year-old just hasn't been given a chance in that berth under Mourinho.

WhoScored's positional data notes how Spurs have adopted a three-man backline with wing-backs flanking them on only five occasions in Premier League and Europa League competition, with Doherty only starting in two of those.

So perhaps it's unfair to judge him too quickly given he's largely been playing slightly out of position - or at least not catering to the strengths he showed at Molineux - and this is a side with defensive problems as it is.

