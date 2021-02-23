Aston Villa news: Early frontrunners to sign Sheffield United man this summer

Reaffirming their status as a big Premier League club this season, Aston Villa are reportedly ready to pounce.

Indeed, owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens certainly haven't been shy about spending money since winning promotion to the Premier League and it seems the signing of Morgan Sanson in January is not an end to their plans to strengthen the midfield.

According to EuroSport, they're tracking a Premier League player.

They claim Villa have emerged as early favourites to land Sheffield United's Sander Berge, should Chris Wilder's side be relegated.

With that looking like an increasingly likely prospect given The Blades are fourteen points from safety as it stands, the Norway international could be available at the end of the season.

A number of clubs are said to be keen but it seems as if Villa are emerging as the frontrunners at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Douglas Luiz linked with a return to Manchester City, moving to strengthen the defensive midfield berth makes sense.

While this season has been a difficult one for everyone involved with Sheffield United, Berge has previously proven capable of shielding the backline at elite level.

Last year, the Norway international averaged more tackles per game than Luiz has managed this season (1.6 to 1.1 via WhoScored) as well as more dribbles completed in carrying the ball up the pitch (0.8 to 1.1)

That's not to say Berge is a better player than Luiz, who has proven crucial to their good form this season, but Gregg Evans of The Athletic did recently suggest Dean Smith's patience was being tested when asked by a supporter directly if the Brazilian's recent struggles were starting to grate.

Even if Luiz doesn't leave this summer, bringing in another option would surely help afford him a rest now and again. Having started all but one of the Premier League games he's been available for, Smith doesn't seem to trust Marvelous Nakamba enough to rotate his options at the base of midfield.

With that in mind, Berge could be a wise addition no matter what happens to Luiz.

