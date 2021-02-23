Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea looked like a chess match from the outset.

Let's face it, Diego Simeone has never been the most entertaining coach in the world, championing a cocktail of defensive solidity and organisational rigidity that is seldom easy on the eye.

And although Thomas Tuchel has helped to turn around Chelsea's results, it hasn't exactly made for compelling viewing with dominant possession not necessarily translating into thrilling attacks.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

As such, we probably shouldn't have been surprised that their Champions League round of 16 clash started out as a tentative and tactical back and forth between the two European giants.

But all that changed after the break when Olivier Giroud reminded the world that he's one of the most underrated strikers in the business with an astonishing opening goal.

The Frenchman effectively took flight in the penalty area with a spectacular bicycle kick, levitating above the rabble of Atletico defenders and angling a sizzling finish past Jan Oblak.

Giroud's spectacular goal

The Chelsea forward is well-versed in the world of wonder goals after winning the Puskas Award for his scorpion kick against Crystal Palace during his Arsenal days.

And although his latest finish in the Champions League doesn't quite compare to that acrobatic beauty, it's not far behind, so be sure to check out Giroud's acrobatics down below:

VAR saves the day

As you can tell by Giroud's reaction, the initial decision wasn't ruled in Chelsea's favour.

Therefore, sadly, the officiating did mean that Giroud wasn't able to celebrate in the way he would have liked but at least VAR did confirm that he was onside and that the screamer was legitimate.

And the technology proved to be crucial for the Blues as it marked the only goal on the night, continuing their unbeaten start to life under Tuchel and taking a huge step forward in Europe.

Truth be told, the Blues have been poor in the Champions League since Jose Mourinho's first season back at the Bridge, but their new manager could mark a change in their fortunes.

Besides, for all the individual magic of Giroud's winner on the night, make no mistake that Chelsea were the better side in Romania and could prove to be dark horses in the race for 'Big Ears'.

