Chelsea prevailed 1-0 in their Champions League first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The tie was meant to be played in Madrid but, due to travel restrictions, was played in Bucharest.

And the game was won by Olivier Giroud, who scored a brilliant overhead kick in the second half.

It was a quiet evening for Atletico's star striker, Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan forward has been on fire so far this season. He had scored 16 goals in 20 La Liga matches going into the match with the English side.

However, he was unable to produce his best form.

But what he did manage to do is annoy a numbers of Chelsea's players and fans with his antics on the pitch.

Suarez, 34, is one of the biggest s**thouses in football. He loves to wind up opposition players during a match.

And he was doing just that throughout the match in Romania.

Towards the start of the second half, Atletico had a throw-in in their own half when Suarez went down under contact from Cesar Azpilicueta.

Replays showed he had kicked the Spanish full-back off the ball before falling to the ground and asking for Azpilicueta to be punished.

Moments later, he was rolling around the floor once again after being clipped by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mason Mount's reaction said it all.

Later on in the game, after Atletico had gone a goal down, he decided he was going to try and wind up Antonio Rudiger.

The two were tussling for the ball and, after the ball went out of play, they clashed.

Rudiger was upset as he confronted Suarez, who responded by pushing his opponent back.

Why was Rudiger so upset? Well, replays showed that Suarez had pinched the back of the German's leg as the ball was going out of play.

Suarez really is something else, isn't he?

He's now 34 years old and coming to the end of his career but, despite his old age, he's still winding up opponents with every opportunity.

It's not worth doing that though if your side doesn't win. He will have to step up his game when Chelsea and Atletico meet for the second leg of their tie in three weeks.

