Atletico Madrid went into their Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea as the favourites.

Diego Simeone's side had been on the wrong end of some poor results in recent times but they went into their game against the Blues as La Liga's top side.

However, they were second best in Bucharest.

The Madrid-based side didn't manage a single shot on target as they were beaten 1-0.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game in the second half as he scored a spectacular overhead kick.

It really was a poor performance from Simeone's outfit.

They failed to test Edouard Mendy and had just 34% of the possession.

And an image taken from the first half, which shows their tactics for the game, has emerged and it explains just why they struggled going forward.

Despite being top of La Liga and playing a team 5th in the Premier League, Atletico deployed a 6-3-1 formation, with every single player defending in their own half.

That just sums up Atletico up.

Their philosophy in pretty much every game is too concede fewer goals than their opponents.

Simeone clearly wanted to come away with a clean sheet and hopefully catch Chelsea on the counter-attack.

Unfortunately for the Argentine, his tactics didn't work.

Given they trail by a goal going into the second leg, it seems unwise for Simeone to deploy similar tactics when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge.

The 50-year-old spoke to the media after his side's defeat.

"Looking three weeks ahead is too far," Simeone said, per the Daily Mail.

"We have a lot of games until then. We'll be playing against an opponent with speed and will need to be able to stop it, to deal with forwards like Giroud and other powerful players.

"We need to have more of the ball and position ourselves better in attack. We'll work on it, but we also have an important game against Villarreal.

"Work, work, work. I trust the team we have. If we were in the month of September and they told me we've lost but we're still leading, I'd sign for it."

