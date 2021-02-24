Believe it or not, despite practically everything that happened before its inception being almost completely disregarded like some sort of non-canon spin-off prequal, football did not in fact begin with the creation of the Premier League in 1992.

And those lucky enough to remember the beautiful game when the English top flight was referred to as simply the First Division - or even those who first started to truly take in football during the Premier League's formative campaigns - might have noticed that the sport has completely transformed over the last 30 years or so.

Of course, evolution is inevitable in this increasingly interconnected world, but football has changed drastically during that time period not so much because of the equipment and technology available but due to the incredible financial influx its received.

Back in 1992, the world record fee for any player was AC Milan's £13m spent on Gianluigi Lentini. Fast forward to today, and Neymar boasts the honour of being the most expensive footballer of all time with PSG paying an incredible £200m for his services in 2017.

So, where exactly are we going with this very obvious point that the amount of money in football and the subsequent level of inflation is almost incomparable to the state of play less than three decades ago?

Well, PSG are actually a very good example, because the Neymar transfer was in part made possible by the fact the French giants are essentially backed by the fortunes of oil-rich nation Qatar.

And that epitomises one element of football that has significantly shifted with the increased monetary incentives on offer - the type of owners at the world's top clubs.

Long gone are the days when owners and chairmen were largely undiscussed figures who acted as mere custodians, the philosophy being that the club ultimately belonged to its supporters.

Now, football is awash with a breed of stupidly rich entrepreneurial owners who tend to fall into two main categories - those who want to make themselves even richer through football, or those who are so ludicrously wealthy that they want a pet project to waste some money on.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

With that in mind and courtesy of Goal's report from April 2020, here's a rundown of the eleven richest club owners in world football with their most recently reported net worth...

10th: Robert Kraft - New England Revolution - $6.6b

9th: Zhang Jindong - Inter Milan - $7.3b

8th: Nasser Al-Khelaifi - PSG - $8b

7th: Stan Kroenke - Arsenal, Colorado Rapids - $8.3b

6th: Philip Anschutz - LA Galaxy - $10.1b

5th: Roman Abramovich - Chelsea - $14.4b

4th: Andrea Agnelli & family - Juventus - $15.7b

3rd: Dietmar Hopp - Hoffenheim - $23.4b

2nd: Dietrich Mateschitz - RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls - $27.4b

1st: Sheikh Mansour - Man City, Melbourne City, New York City - $30b

News Now - Sport News