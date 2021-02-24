Chelsea have one foot in the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side secured a 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid in Bucharest on Tuesday evening in what was their away leg of the tie.

Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the game late in the second half and it was one of the greatest strikes of the Frenchman's career.

That's high praise indeed as well, because as fans of English football will know all too well, the 34-year-old only scores stunners.

This one was more spectacular than usual, though.

Mario Hermoso's attempted clearance ballooned up into the air just inside the Atletico box and Giroud latched on to the loose ball with a picture-perfect bicycle kick.

Jan Oblak could do nothing to prevent the ball nestling in the back of his net and after a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was awarded.

The review to determine whether the last touch before Giroud's strike came off Hermoso meant Chelsea players' celebrations were delayed by a fair few minutes.

Well, except from Mason Mount. After watching replays of the goal, supporters noticed that the English midfielder celebrated his teammate's sensational effort before the ball had even beaten Oblak.

Mount had both the best view in the house and complete faith in the acrobatic ability of his colleague.

It really was a moment of genius from Giroud and the strike was his sixth away goal in the Champions League this season, more than any other player in the competition.

"If you see him on a daily basis, you cannot be surprised," Tuchel said about Giroud after the game, per Sky Sports. "He is totally fit, his body is in shape and his physicality is on top level.

"Mentally I have really the feeling he enjoys every day being a professional soccer player on this level and this is the level he needs to be.

"He trains like a 20-year-old, like a 24-year-old. He is a guy who has a good mixture of serious and joy in training. He is always positive and it is a big factor for the group.

"He starts, when he comes from the bench, he has all these qualities and it is good like this."

The £18m Chelsea handed Arsenal for Giroud's services in January 2018 has certainly been money well spent.

