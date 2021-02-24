In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash in California.

Woods had to be extricated from his car and was rushed to hospital.

More information about the crash has now emerged.

Woods was travelling to Riviera Golf Course to meet NFL quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Justin Herbert.

He was reportedly running late and, according to TMZ, Woods was driving his SUV very fast as he was leaving his hotel and nearly hit another car.

Per ESPN, Woods hit a curb, hit trees and rolled over several times. The vehicle settled several hundred feet from the road.

It is unknown how fast Woods was going at the time of the crash.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was the first to arrive on the scene. He was able to speak to the American golfer, who was conscious and had his seatbelt on.

"Tiger was able to speak to me lucidly,'' Gonzalez said. Woods was described as being "incredibly calm.''

There was another accident shortly after Woods' crash.

Another car, which had stopped and pulled over to the side of the road to assist Woods, was struck by another vehicle. Fortunately, this was only a minor accident and there were no injuries.

Woods, after being extricated, could not walk on his own and was loaded onto a stretcher before being taken to hospital.

It has been revealed that he suffered a shattered ankle and two broken legs. He underwent surgery and is currently awake and responsive in his hospital room.

A statement was posted on Woods' official Twitter account.

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” the statement read.

“As previously communicated Tiger was involved in a single-car accident early this morning in California.

“He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

"It's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," Gonzalez said, per cnbc.

It sounds like it could have been a lot worse. Our thought go out to Woods and his family and we wish him all the best on his recovery.

