Paddy Power have poked some fun at UFC fighter Conor McGregor over his potential fight with Manny Pacquiao.

The Irishman has been rumoured to be taking on the Filipino for some time, but despite no official confirmation, the bookmaker couldn’t resist using their website to have a joke at McGregor’s expense.

It seem talks were put on hold following McGregor's shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 but the former double-champ remains hopeful of securing a fight.

However, not everyone is so sure of his chances against one of boxing's modern masters.

Paddy Power wrote on their blog, via The Sun: “Conor McGregor has revealed plans for his next lucrative defeat to be against Filipino fighting legend Manny Pacquiao.

“The Notorious one semi-retired from UFC in 2017 to pursue a succession of well-paid beatings.

“The news comes as a huge blow to UFC fans who’d hoped to see McGregor’s next pasting take place inside the Octagon.”

This is followed by mock quotes from both McGregor and Pacquiao.

One fake quote on their website, attributed to Pacquiao, said:

“I am delighted Conor has finally relented to my incessant flattery and will let me knock his b****** in for a huge sum of money.”

“There were times I thought this fight might never happen. Sometimes I wondered if I’d be the last old man on the planet he’d take a swing at.”

Another imitation quote has McGregor saying:

“Rolex watches, Rolls Royces, paint-stripping whiskey I can hawk to yanks – all these things don’t come for free baby.”

Despite retiring from MMA for the third time in his career last June, McGregor staged yet another comeback to the octagon to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, but McGregor was TKO’d in the second round.

Pacquiao last fought in July 2019, and has reportedly claimed to be interested in fighting WBO champion Terence Crawford – despite McGregor previously hinting at the fact a fight between himself and Pacquiao could take place this year.

McGregor hasn’t boxed since his tenth round TKO defeat to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in 2017.

News Now - Sport News