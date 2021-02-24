Football fans are understandably excited for this summer's Euro 2020.

The tournament was supposed to go ahead last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic saw it postponed to allow domestic leagues across the continent to be completed.

It was a move that had to be made and given the precarious position Europe has found itself in this year with regards to controlling the virus, there were fears that fans would be unable to attend Euro 2020 games.

However, it does now look as if supporters will be allowed to attend the seven games to be hosted at England's Wembley Stadium.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his four-step plan to ease the country out of lockdown and it stated that fans will be allowed to return to stadiums at a reduced capacity on May 17th.

A month or so later on June 21st, the majority of England's restrictions are set to be lifted by the government, which could see the return of larger crowds for the six games scheduled at Wembley after that date.

In fact, we may even see 90,000 in attendance at the iconic stadium for the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

As reported by The Sun, ministers are eager to fill Wembley for the game and they plan to do so by using the NHS app to show who has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

It's said that Sport Minister Oliver Dowden and his team are actively working to add the function to the app, which has already been downloaded by around 20 million people.

A source said: “There are people actively working on adding it as a function. It would be the easiest thing to do as so many people already have it.

“The app’s been seen as a bad thing - that you might get pinged - but this usage would definitely be for good.”

It sounds like a rather ambitious plan, but if it can be implemented safely this summer, the Euro 2020 final will instantly become one of the most iconic football matches of modern times.

News Now - Sport News