Andy Ruiz Jr. has picked his winner for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua should the two heavyweight boxers meet in the ring later this year.

The British fighters have been negotiating the unification bout, which would see the winner take home all four major belts, for some time.

Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles when he won his rematch with Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 by unanimous decision.

Since then, he successfully defended the belts after fighting Kubrat Pulev in December last year – knocking out the Bulgarian in the ninth round.

The final heavyweight belt, the WBC title, belongs to Tyson Fury, which he took in February 2020 after defeating Deontay Wilder by TKO in the seventh round of their title rematch.

Speaking to Little Giant Boxing, via talkSPORT, the former heavyweight champion, Ruiz Jr. said:

“I kinda see Tyson Fury winning that fight. I wasn’t too impressed with Anthony Joshua’s last performance, but he got the job done.”

Ruiz Jr. famously won the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in June 2019, after beating Joshua by TKO in an historic upset.

“I fought Anthony Joshua, I haven’t fought Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury has a real style, he’s tall, he fights tall,” Ruiz Jr. continued.

“I think maybe Tyson Fury might get him, depends how awkward he is. If he boxes – Anthony hasn’t fought anybody that boxes around and moves around, so we’ll see.

“I think that it’s gonna be an interesting fight.”

Earlier this week, Joshua updated fans on the status of the fight, as he tweeted: “Another positive meeting with 258 Management.

“They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely.

“They will be sharing the update with Eddie and you’ll be hearing from me soon.”

An exact date is unknown, but with statements like this made by Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn, an official announcement seems soon.

