England will go into this summer's Euro 2020 tournament as one of the big favourites to win the whole thing.

Gareth Southgate's squad is loaded with talent and for the first time possibly ever, the Three Lions are well-manned in the creative midfield department.

It's an area where England have been noticeably weak in the past and most fans agree that the absence of quality playmakers was what prevented the team from winning the 2018 World Cup.

But things are different these days and Southgate now has three high-quality options to pick from in Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and James Maddison.

The trio have lit up the Premier League with their respective teams in 2020/21 and at this point in time, they're all worthy of a spot in England's starting XI at Euro 2020.

Would it be possible to shoehorn all three into one team? It wouldn't be easy, but Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin believes it's possible and he's explained how his ideal England team would line up this summer.

This would be incredible...

“Here’s what I’d do,” the QPR striker said on talkSPORT Drivetime.

“Pickford in goal, Kyle Walker at right-back, John Stones and Harry Maguire at centre-back and at left-back I’d pick Ben Chilwell.

“Declan Rice as a holding midfielder, then I’d play Foden, Maddison and Grealish as a three, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane up front.

“You cannot have this many attacking players and not get them on the pitch. It’s an exciting time as an England supporter, right?

“We’ve got so many attacking players, so we’ve got to get them out there – we’ve GOT TO!

“Don’t have a back-five, we’ve got the attacking players, so just score more than the other team and be exciting to watch, give fans a reason to get behind them again."

Austin's England XI for Euro 2020

Imagine the scenes if that England team was announced one hour before the country's first game at Euro 2020 against bitter rivals Scotland.

Fans would be ecstatic, as they're desperate to see slick, attacking football from Southgate's side now that the squad is blessed with a plethora of weapons going forward.

Three Lions regulars Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho have to make do with a place on Austin's hypothetical bench, further highlighting England's immense strength in-depth.

However, it would be foolish to get overexcited about England's chances this summer and Darren Bent was keen to stress that point when speaking on talkSPORT.

He also doesn't believe Southgate will opt for an attacking approach like the one suggested by Austin.

“Attacking-wise England have got some unbelievable players, probably the most in a while in terms of the numbers they’ve got, but somehow Southgate has got to find a way to fit them all in,” Bent said.

“It’s all well and good having all these attacking players who are playing fantastically well for their club sides, but is he willing to put most of them in? I don’t think he’s going to.

“But they’re not the only ones, France have got some great talent coming through; they’ve got Kylian Mbappe who is one of the best in the world and they won the World Cup!

“There’s Spain who smashed Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Italy are getting back to their best – it’s going to be difficult for England.”

