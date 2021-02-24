Jamal Musiala announced himself to the world on Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old starlet was handed a surprise start in the first leg of Bayern Munich's last-16 tie against Lazio and he certainly made the most of his opportunity.

Musiala thrived at the heart of the German side's attack and he scored the team's second goal to help them on their way to a 4-1 victory.

The teenager's strike in the first half means he is now the youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history (17 years, 363 days), having represented the country's youth teams.

On Wednesday, it was revealed by The Athletic that Musiala has chosen to represent Germany at senior level, but for now, he can still claim the record mentioned above.

One record that cannot be taken away is the fact that he is now Bayern's youngest ever goalscorer in the Champions League.

He's also the second youngest player to have netted in the knockout stages of the competition, behind only Bojan Krkic (17 years, 217 days).

It was a pretty decent night's work for Musiala and his individual highlights versus Lazio show that Bayern are in possession of a player who is a superstar in the making.

Musiala vs Lazio

The finish for his goal was of the highest quality and 38-year-old Pepe Reina in the Lazio goal didn't stand a chance of saving it.

For the remainder of his 90 minutes on the pitch in Rome, Musiala played with the quality and maturity of a world-class player in their prime.

The teenage sensation's passing was crisp throughout, while his ability on the ball makes him a very difficult prospect for defenders to try and thwart, especially when he pops up in the space between the lines.

Given that Musiala has also played 16 times in the Bundesliga this season and scored three goals on top of his performance against Lazio, the Stuttgart-born midfielder has an outside chance of making Germany's Euro 2020 squad.

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

News Now - Sport News