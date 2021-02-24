The Eagle has become one of the biggest draws in MMA during his UFC Lightweight title reign, while he might have hung up his gloves now he's certainly left a decorated career behind.

Nearly a decade ago, a fresh-faced Khabib walked through the UFC doors after having an impressive record of 16-0 in the Ukraine and his home country Russia.

Khabib went on to remain undefeated in the UFC with a record of 29-0.

UFC President Dana White and Khabib's first interaction was caught on record and it's fair to say White was impressed with Khabib's win over Kamal Shalorus.

"Unbelievable. That kids impressive. Tough, tough kid, man!" Said Dana White.

Since his debut, he has fought and defeated some big names like Rafael Dos Anjos, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, in a rivalry that captivated the MMA world.

Being unbeaten is certainly no small feat but Khabib has a nice variation of ways to end his fights. The Russian has eight knockouts, 11 submission victories and 10 decisions in his great career.

It looks like he is destined to vacate the title but MMA fans and UFC president White believe the 32-year-old has more to give.

Dana White and Khabib have a close relationship and there is no surprise that White would want him to stay. Khabib's rivalry with McGregor and their card at UFC 229 is the highest-bought PPV in the company.

There were rumours he would continue to defend the belt if he saw something he liked during the McGregor/Poirier 2.

The UFC president has tried all he can to coax Khabib to return to the Octagon, he said during a talk ahead of UFC 257 in January that even a super-fight against Georges St-Pierre couldn't tempt him.

Khabib said: "When you say Georges St-Pierre, that name really motivates me.

"GSP really makes me excited and so on but it's all over, brother. Let's just leave it.

"For sure we like him as a human being. He is the legend. He is a decent representation of mixed martial arts. Let it be like this, there’s GSP and Khabib.”

