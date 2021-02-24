Luis Suarez is never going to be the most popular footballer on the planet.

The Uruguayan striker is a master of the dark arts on the pitch and is always finding new ways to antagonise defenders in order to try and gain an advantage over them.

It was no different during Atletico Madrid's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Bucharest on Tuesday night, with Suarez involved in a heated clash with Antonio Rudiger late in the game.

The two players squared up to one another by the touchline and at first glance, it was hard to spot why Rudiger was so angry.

But after watching a close-up replay of the incident, it was easy to understand why the German defender was fuming with Suarez.

In a rather cowardly manner, the former Barcelona striker pinched the back of Rudiger's leg and then tried to play the victim by falling to the turf.

It's not the kind of thing you want to see on a football pitch and Suarez's actions are setting a terrible example for the younger generation of footballers.

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist was more fuming than most with the Uruguayan, the Scotsman setting off on a rant when discussing the incident on talkSPORT.

"That's horrible!" he angrily said. "Honest to God, you'd rather he punched you! The nip, there's no need for that, there's no place for the nip in football! And you don't need long nails to be a good nipper, because you can really nip if you just get the skin.

"But I wanted to smack him when he did that, it really annoyed me!

"But he's gone from biting to pinching… we're going to get to the stage in his final year where we're going to applaud him when he stamps on somebody, because of the heights he's reached!"

McCoist echoing the thoughts of football fans across the world.

There's absolutely no denying that Suarez is one of the greatest strikers the sport has ever seen, but his unsportsmanlike behaviour on the pitch will likely tarnish his reputation for good.

Biting and pinching are two things that should not be associated with a footballing career...

