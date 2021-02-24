Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson the most likeable bloke on Earth? Probably, yes.

Would he do a better job than the last celebrity president? Definitely, yes.

The Rock’s career has skyrocketed since leaving the WWE for Hollywood, and during an interview with USA Today last week, the man behind ‘Moana’s’ Maui teased a new career turn.

‘The People’s Champion’ disclosed that he would 'consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted'.

And It would seem Dwayne already has the peoples backing.

Mark Calaway, or better known to the WWE universe as The Undertaker, has already showed his support for the Fast and Furious star, as he stated that his once in-ring rival could be a “uniter” of the currently divided states of America.

Calaway had some kind words for his former WWE colleague whilst speaking to TMZ Sports, he stated that: “That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does,”

“And if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.”

The Undertaker also commented on The Rock’s likeability “He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for.”

Its hard to argue with Calaway, after Trump was made president it seems hard to rule anyone out of a presidential run.

Dwayne Johnson could be the man to help unite America once more.

Mark also jokingly suggested that The Rock’s in-ring skills could also help his presidency campaign, stating:

“Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow.’ ”

One thing The Rock wouldn’t struggle with in a presidency campaign is money, as ‘the Peoples Champion’ was ranked as the highest paid actor the last two years, with an estimated salary of $87.5 million.

