"What a professional" - Pundit drools over Leeds man who performs at "9/10 every single week"

Leeds United recorded a superb win earlier this week.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men cruised past Southampton, with goals from Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, and Raphinha proving decisive.

The victory moved them 10th in the Premier League and they are just five points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

Dallas turned in a truly excellent performance throughout the game and he has been marked out as one of the most important members of Bielsa’s team.

The 29-year-old has played every minute of the club’s season and has scored five goals in the process, while laying on two assists.

A versatile presence who has played at left-back, in the centre of midfield, in attacking midfield, and at right-back, he has scored against the likes of Leicester City and Manchester United.

And former Leeds striker Noel Whelan believes Dallas is actually better than Southampton star James Ward-Prowse.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He’s been brilliant, every single match, 9/10 every single week. His level never drops and he produces the goods whatever position you play him.

“He is so reliable and it’s no wonder Mr Bielsa starts him every game and never takes him off.

“You look around at other teams across the country. Who else can move seamlessly between full-back and midfield, central midfield, attacking midfield, wing-back, all these positions?

“You look at someone like James-Ward Prowse, an excellent Premier League player, and you’d have to say Dallas is better than Ward-Prowse.

“He can play so many roles, score goals, defend, stick to his man, pick a pass, energy to burn. He’s taught himself how to defend. What a professional.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The way Leeds play is perfect for Dallas.

He can do pretty much everything.

Per fbref, he averages 1.53 interceptions per game, 14.83 pressures, 63.12 passes, a pass completion rate of 82.4%, 4.94 progressive passes, and 2.49 tackles.

Compared to other full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues, all of those stats place him in the top 25%.

He runs through brick walls for Leeds and is consistently looking to make an impact in the final third – he is exceptional.

