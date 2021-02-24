Every footballer's journey through the beautiful game will come with its own idiosyncrasies.

While some will burst onto the scene as youngsters before quickly fading away, others will prove to be slow burners and continue playing well into their 30s.

A few will hang up their boots as one-club men, never venturing away from the team that gave them their big breakthrough, while many will pass through a succession of different employers and build a CV littered with cameo spells across a variety of leagues and countries.

And thus, successfully naming a player purely based on the list of clubs they've played for can be as challenging as it is rewarding, requiring the knowledge to identify the unique twists and turns of one single bespoke career amid an ocean of footballing sagas to choose from.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT recently had the wise idea to convert that exact activity into quiz form, the setup being pretty simple - we show you a snapshot of a career courtesy of Wikipedia, and you tell us which footballer it belongs to.



Reckon you've got what it takes to get full marks on our 20-question trivia bonanza? Give it a go below and let us know how you get on...

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

