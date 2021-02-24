Dele Alli has just reminded Jose Mourinho of his undoubted quality at Tottenham Hotspur.

It seems like only yesterday that Alli was revered as one of the Premier League's best players, but the 2020/21 season has marked nothing but frustration for the former England magician.

That's because, for reasons largely unknown, Mourinho simply hasn't gelled with Alli to the extent that he's spent much of the last 12 months collecting dust on the bench.

Alli's 2020/21 woes

It's astonishing to think that a player who scored 18 Premier League goals from midfield in 2016/17 hasn't even made Spurs' match-day squad in the competition 11 times throughout 2020/21.

In fact, Alli has been afforded just 115 minutes of action throughout Spurs' entire league campaign, forcing him to rely on outings in the cup competitions to try and make an impression on Mourinho.

And there have been flashes of brilliance along the way with Alli still being given opportunities to prove himself in the Europa League - and that was exactly the case on Wednesday night.

Alli's stunning bicycle kick

That's because Alli was clearly inspired by Olivier Giroud's acrobatic winner for Chelsea against Atletico Madrid the night before when he lined up for Spurs' European clash with Wolfsberger.

With an immaculate first touch in the penalty area, Alli athletically leapt up to fire a bicycle kick past Austrian shot-stopper Manuel Kuttin, producing the wonder goal you can see down below:

Oh. My. Word. Mourinho, sit up and take notice.

No denying Alli's ability

Look, if this stunning bicycle kick is demonstrative of anything when it comes to Alli it's that the Spurs midfielder has talent to spare. It's just a case of how well or not he's applying it.

Truth be told, I think there's sufficient evidence to suggest that Mourinho can probably foot some of the blame here, regardless of how 'lazy' Alli might be in training.

You only have to look at how much Luke Shaw has thrived at Manchester United since the 'Special One' departed to see how the high-profile coach can often wrongly write off players.

Only time will tell whether that's the case with Alli, but what we do know is that a player scoring goals like that deserves more than being stapled to the bench in the Premier League

