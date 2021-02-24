Celtic latest news: Two managers snubbed club earlier in the season

Months after the protests calling for Neil Lennon’s sacking, swathes of Celtic fans have finally got what they wanted.

Indeed, with the manager stepping down after a miserable season and a complete failure in their attempts to win a tenth league, a new dawn could soon be on the horizon.

Attentions will now naturally turn towards Lennon’s replacement who will be walking into a landscape in which he will have to topple Steven Gerrard’s mighty Rangers side, who could still go unbeaten in the league this season.

Interestingly, according to The Athletic, the club had actually tried to replace him earlier in the campaign.

Indeed, they claim former managers Gordon Strachan and Martin O’Neill were approached by top brass at Celtic Park back in autumn but both rebuffed the chance to return to the club.

For now, assistant manager John Kennedy will take charge of the team amid such a poor season for the Glasgow giants.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not they adopt a similar approach this summer.

By moving for two managers steeped in Celtic history to come in on a short-term basis, it seems as if decision-makers highly value the idea of someone coming in who knows the lay of the land in Scottish football already, as well as having an obvious connection to the club.

Having failed to convince either, who surely wouldn’t represent long-term appointments anyway given their respective ages, it’s not as if Celtic are blessed with many more options with that kind of profile going forward.

Ipswich boss and former captain Paul Lambert has seen his managerial stock plummet over the years while Steve Clarke - who has previously been linked - has the small matter of Scotland's European Championship campaign to manage.

With that in mind, perhaps they'll have to look for someone outside of the box in order to come in and completely refresh a set-up to have gone so stale, particularly with their bitter rivals looking dominant.

Needing a lift, that may be the best way to go.

